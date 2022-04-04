Notification Settings

In pictures: The 2022 Grammy Awards

ShowbizPublished:

Stars lit up the event which was held in Las Vegas for the first time.

Jon Batiste at the 64th Annual Grammy Awards – Show
Jon Batiste at the 64th Annual Grammy Awards – Show

While the 64th Grammy Awards show was rather less dramatic than the Oscars the week before, there were still plenty of eye-catching moments.

Here are some of the best pictures from the ceremony, held in Las Vegas for the first time.

64th Annual Grammy Awards – Press Room
Jon Batiste won the biggest prize of the evening, best album, for We Are (John Locher/AP)
64th Annual Grammy Awards – Show
Lenny Kravitz (left) and H.E.R. gave a rocking performance of Are you Gonna Go My Way during the 64th annual awards show (Chris Pizzello/AP)
64th Annual Grammy Awards – Arrivals
The night was helmed by comedian and host of The Daily Show, Trevor Noah (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
64th Annual Grammy Awards – Show
Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky made a surprise appearance at the Grammys in which he urged the industry not to be silent on the ongoing conflict (Chris Pizzello/AP)
64th Annual Grammy Awards – Show
Lady Gaga received a standing ovation from the Grammys audience after delivering a tribute to her collaborator Tony Bennett (Chris Pizzello/AP)
64th Annual Grammy Awards – Arrivals
Folk veteran Joni Mitchell made a rare public appearance but appeared to struggle with her lines while introducing country singer Brandi Carlile (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
64th Annual Grammy Awards – Show
Donatella Versace (left) appeared onstage to help Dua Lipa and Megan Thee Stallion with their outfits as they presented the award for best new artist (Chris Pizzello/AP)
64th Annual Grammy Awards
Doja Cat (left) and SZA with their awards for best pop duo/group performance for Kiss Me More (John Locher/AP)
64th Annual Grammy Awards – Arrivals
Korean supergroup BTS arrives at the 64th Annual Grammy Awards (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
64th Annual Grammy Awards – Show
Oscar winners Finneas and Billie Eilish performed at the show, with the Happier Than Ever singer wearing a T-shirt with a picture of late Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins (Chris Pizzello/AP)
64th Annual Grammy Awards – Show
Comedian Nate Bargatze wore a helmet as he presented awards at the Grammys pre-show, in reference to Will Smith’s Oscars altercation (Chris Pizzello/AP)
64th Annual Grammy Awards – Show
Olivia Rodrigo, who won two major accolades, performed her hit sing Drivers License at the awards ceremony (Chris Pizzello/AP)
64th Annual Grammy Awards – Arrivals
Rapper Lil Nas X, known for his head-turning outfits, did not disappoint in a studded all-white Balmain jumpsuit with platformed white shoes (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
64th Annual Grammy Awards – Show
Clips of the late Taylor Hawkins headlined the ceremony’s In Memoriam section (Chris Pizzello/AP)
64th Annual Grammy Awards – Show
Jon Batiste performed and had a hugely successful night at the event (Chris Pizzello/AP)
