BBC teases new SAS drama starring Sex Education’s Connor Swindells

SAS: Rogue Heroes

Connor Swindells, Jack O’Connell, Alfie Allen and Dominic West can be seen in a new trailer for BBC drama SAS: Rogue Heroes.

Sex Education actor Swindells plays eccentric young officer David Stirling in the TV programme from Peaky Blinders creator Steven Knight, which charts the creation of the world’s most renowned and ruthless Special Forces unit.

In the trailer, Skins star O’Connell appears as Paddy Mayne pointing a gun into the sky and fighting, while Game Of Thrones actor Allen stars as Jock Lewes.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Tdvzw7xa534

The Wire star Dominic West plays Lieutenant Colonel Wrangel Clarke in the teaser, which depicts dramatic explosions and desert scenes which were shot in Morocco.

The trailer, set in Cairo in 1941, also stars Kingsman actress Sofia Boutella, Industry’s Amir El Masry and Carnival Row actor Theo Barklem-Biggs.

Connor Swindells as David Stirling (BBC/PA)

The six-part series is an adaptation of Ben Macintyre’s best-selling book offering a dramatised account of how the SAS was formed during the Second World War, having been granted access to secret SAS archives.

The show meets Swindells character Stirling in hospital after a training exercise went wrong.

Dominic West plays Lieutenant Colonel Wrangel Clarke (BBC/PA)

He creates a radical plan that flies in the face of all accepted rules of modern warfare and fights for permission to recruit the toughest, boldest and brightest soldiers for a small undercover unit that will create mayhem behind enemy lines, following his assertion that traditional commando units do not work.

Creator Knight, who has won critical acclaim for Peaky Blinders, is also known for TV series Taboo and for being one of the co-creators of Who Wants To Be A Millionaire?.

Sofia Boutella in SAS: Rogue Heroes (BBC/PA)