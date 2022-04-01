Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Michael Buble fends off Machine Gun Kelly to deliver chart success

ShowbizPublished:

There were only 210 chart sales between them.

Michael Buble
Michael Buble

Michael Buble has claimed his fifth number one album with Higher.

The Canadian crooner, 46, fought off close competition from pop-rocker Machine Gun Kelly, who ends the week in second place.

His 13-track album opens with single I’ll Never Not Love You and features a collaboration with US musician Willie Nelson.

Michael Buble
Higher by Michael Buble (Reprise/PA)

Buble previously topped the charts with Crazy Love (2009), Christmas (2011), To Be Loved (2013) and Love (2018).

Texas rapper turned rocker Machine Gun Kelly, real name Colson Baker, was only 210 chart sales behind with his sixth studio album Mainstream Sellout, according to the Official Charts Company.

Placebo claimed number three with their eighth studio record, Never Let Me Go, while Ed Sheeran was at number four with Equals.

Following the death of drummer Taylor Hawkins, Foo Fighters’ 2009 Greatest Hits collection re-enters the charts at number five.

The five-time Platinum album has more than 1.5 million UK chart sales to date.

On the singles chart, Dave’s Starlight sets a new record as it secures its fourth consecutive week at number one.

It is now the longest-running number one solo UK rap single.

Showbiz

Most Read

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News