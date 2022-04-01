Notification Settings

Kim Kardashian announces fragrance rebrand amid Kayne West split

ShowbizPublished:

It comes after the reality star was declared legally single by a US court.

Kim Kardashian said she “can’t wait” for the next chapter of her “fragrance journey” as she rebrands amid her split from rapper Kanye West.

The reality TV star is “shutting down” the KKW Fragrance website on May 1 to “relaunch in the future under a brand new name”.

Announcing the news on social media, she said: “Fragrance as many of you know is deeply personal for me.

“I put my heart and soul into every bottle and I’m so incredibly proud of every KKW Fragrance product and collaboration that we have launched since Crystal Gardenia in 2017.

“I cannot wait to introduce you to the next chapter of my fragrance journey – I promise I won’t be gone for too long.”

Kardashian thanked her fans for their “loyalty and love these last few years”.

Kanye West
Kim Kardashian and Kanye West attending the Vanity Fair Oscar Party (Ian West/PA)

It comes after the 41-year-old, who recently went public with her relationship with comedian Pete Davidson, was declared legally single by a US court.

After filing for divorce from West last year, Kardashian shut down KKW Beauty and is working on a “more modern, elevated, sustainable brand”, her website said.

