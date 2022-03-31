Sam Fender announced as patron of local homeless charity

NME Awards 2022 – London

Sam Fender said he is “honoured” to help a charity “so close to my heart” as he was announced as the patron of North East Homeless.

The musician, who is from North Shields, has been vocal in his support of homeless charities and paid tribute to their work while accepting his Brit award earlier this year.

North East Homeless operates from a unit at Northumberland Street, North Shields, where it offers a range of services for homeless people, including food, training and support.

Brian Burridge, who set up the charity with his wife, Emma, said Fender has long been a champion of their work.

He said: “Even though he’s now an internationally recognised artist, Sam has always kept his strong connections with the area.

“It started during lockdown when he couldn’t tour so he used to pop in here all the time, sometimes just sitting and playing the piano.

“We’ve always been a bit of a safe space for him and he just always pops in when he can.

“We are absolutely delighted that he’s agreed to be our patron.

“Sam has already been a huge help to us.

“He helped support our campaign to get councils to offer free helplines for vulnerable people in need of support rather than charge premium number prices.

“Him sharing this on his social media channels made all the difference to our success and it’s a massive boost to us to have him on our side.

“He may now be a globally recognised musician but he’s still a lad from North Shields who always remembers where he came from.”

Fender added: “It’s an honour to help a charity that’s so close to my heart.

“Homelessness is a massive problem, North East Homeless help so many people to turn their lives around, families shouldn’t be struggling through no fault of their own.”