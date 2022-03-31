Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Caitlyn Jenner announces new role at Fox News

ShowbizPublished:

The reality star said she would speak about issues ‘that are important to the American people’.

National Television Awards 2020 – Press Room – London
National Television Awards 2020 – Press Room – London

Caitlyn Jenner has joined Fox News as a contributor.

The former Olympian and reality TV personality, 72, will offer commentary and analysis across the channel and its other platforms.

Her first appearance on the right-leaning US outlet will be on Hannity, hosted by political commentator Sean Hannity, on Thursday evening.

She said: “I am humbled by this unique opportunity to speak directly to Fox News Media’s millions of viewers about a range of issues that are important to the American people.”

Fox News chief executive Suzanne Scott described Jenner as “an inspiration to us all”.

She added: “She is a trailblazer in the LGBTQ+ community and her illustrious career spans a variety of fields that will be a tremendous asset for our audience.”

Jenner won the men’s Olympic decathlon in 1976 and decades later became a reality TV star through the show Keeping Up With The Kardashians.

In 2015, aged 66, she revealed her identity as a trans woman during an interview with US TV journalist Diane Sawyer.

Three months later, Caitlyn Jenner confirmed her name change in a Vanity Fair cover story.

She then documented her new “new normal” life as a transgender woman in television series I Am Cait.

The reality show ran for two series.

In 2019, Jenner appeared on ITV’s I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!

A member of the Republican Party for much of her life, Jenner ran in the 2021 California gubernatorial recall election but gained little traction.

Showbiz

Most Read

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News