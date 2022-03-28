Taylor Swift to receive honorary doctorate from New York University

Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift will receive an honorary doctor of fine arts at a commencement ceremony for New York University (NYU) students.

Swift, 32, will receive the accolade on May 18 during an event at Yankee Stadium in New York City alongside other graduates and honourees.

The 11-time Grammy winner will address the graduates and guests at the morning ceremony on behalf of all degree recipients for NYU’s class of 2022.

Taylor is receiving a Doctor of Fine Arts, honoris causa from NYU and will be speaking at the commencement for the Class of 2022! Long story short, she survived. Congrats, Taylor! ?? #NYU2022 ?: Beth Garrabrant pic.twitter.com/92tQkObMRv — Taylor Nation (@taylornation13) March 28, 2022

Swift is one of the most successful female artists of all time, and is the only woman to win the Grammy Award for best album three times.

The official title to be bestowed on Swift at the ceremony is doctor of fine arts, honoris causa.

NYU has previously been linked to Swift as the university conducted a course on the Pennsylvania-born singer-songwriter, although she played no direct role in the class.

Disability rights activist Judith Heumann will also be honoured and will receive a doctor of humane letters.

Judith Heumann (Alamy/PA)

She will deliver the degree recipients’ address at the evening ceremony to the classes of 2020 and 2021, whose celebrations were postponed due to pandemic-related restrictions.

Heumann, 74, previously featured in Crip Camp: A Disability Revolution, which was nominated in the best documentary category at the 2021 Oscars.

She is the author of Being Heumann: An Unrepentant Memoir Of A Disability Rights Activist and presents podcast The Heumann Perspective, which spotlights members of the disability community.

NYU president Andrew Hamilton said: “I cannot overstate how thrilled I am to be coming together in person with graduates, parents, faculty and honourees for NYU’s commencement.