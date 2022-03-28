Rob Brydon has ‘one hell of a bond’ with Gavin & Stacey’s Ruth Jones

National Television Awards 2020 – Arrivals – London

Rob Brydon said he has “one hell of a bond” with actress Ruth Jones after growing up at the same secondary school.

The actor and comedian, 56, played Bryn West in the hit series Gavin & Stacey which was co-written by Jones, who also starred as Nessa.

Brydon’s friendship with Jones dates back to secondary school in Wales.

Ruth Jones and Rob Brydon during filming for the Gavin & Stacey Christmas special (Andrew Matthews/PA)

He told Jay Rayner on his Out To Lunch podcast: “My memory of it is that she was part of the, not the drama society there wasn’t that, but we had a brilliant young drama teacher and put on a big musical each year.

“So we did West Side Story, I managed to be one of the Jets and I had one line.

“It does give us a hell of a bond and it’s quite emotional because you know, I’ve known her for bloody donkey’s years.”

The pair will reunite for a new Comedy Playhouse sitcom titled Gaynor And Ray set to air on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

The special, co-written by Jones, will see them play a newly wed couple from Cardiff married for a second time.

Stars of Gavin & Stacey, Rob Brydon and Ruth Jones at the launch of Red Nose Day (Yui Mok/PA)

Brydon added: “The best thing we ever did together in terms of enjoyment was the record we made for Comic Relief, where we did a version of Islands In The Stream which we’d sung in the show (Gavin & Stacey).

“They got Tom Jones on it and we went to Las Vegas to film the video.