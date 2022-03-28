Megan Thee Stallion raps verse on Encanto’s We Don’t Talk About Bruno at Oscars

94th Academy Awards – Show

The cast of Encanto had one more voice join their Oscars performance of We Don’t Talk About Bruno, rapper Megan Thee Stallion.

The Grammy award-winner took to the stage with stars of the Oscar-winning Disney film including Stephanie Beatriz, Carolina Gaitan, Diane Guerrero, and Mauro Castillo.

Also part of the ensemble were musicians Luis Fonsi, best known for his single Despacito, and Becky G.

Megan, real name Megan Pete, made her way through the Oscars crowd, rapping in a ruffled yellow dress for the bridge of Lin-Manuel Miranda’s tune.

Megan Thee Stallion rapped a verse on hit Disney song ‘We Don’t Talk About Bruno’ (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

The 27-year-old was flanked at one point during the performance by stars Zendaya and Timothee Chalamet, who clapped along to the verse.

Zendaya, who stars in Oscar-winning Dune, even received a mention by Megan, along with co-hosts Amy Schumer, Regina Hall, and Wanda Sykes.

“Magic everywhere, stars everywhere… Zendaya over there. Oh no, we got three hoes, these women are the best and they (are) killing all the jokes,” she rapped.

“So many nominees, all of them are nervous. I’ve seen all the envelopes way behind the curtains.”

Encanto’s We Don’t Talk About Bruno was the first original Disney song to ever top the Official Singles Chart in the UK and stayed at number one for more than seven consecutive weeks.

The cast of Encanto joined Megan, Becky G and Luis Fonsi on the stage to perform the song (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

The film won the Oscar for best animated feature at the 94th Academy Awards.

Producer Yvett Merino said: “I’m so proud to be part of a film that puts beautiful diverse characters front and centre and that people are seeing themselves in the film.”

Hamilton creator Lin-Manuel Miranda wrote and composed Encanto’s eight original songs and is nominated in the best original song category for his track Dos Oruguitas.