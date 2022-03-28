Kim Kardashian apologises for her controversial ‘advice’ to women in business

Kim Kardashian at the 94th Academy Awards – Vanity Fair Oscar Party

Kim Kardashian has apologised for comments she made about women in business, saying they had become a “sound-bite with no context”.

The reality star said her remarks were “not a blanket statement” and did not want people to feel like she did not respect the hard work of other women.

Kardashian, 41, previously said her advice to women in business was to “get your f***ing ass up and work”, attracting heavy backlash online by many who commented on her privilege.

The comments were even noted at the 94th Academy Awards ceremony on Sunday, when hosts Regina Hall and Wanda Sykes, who told audiences they needed to “work harder”.

In a clip from the upcoming documentary about the family, Kardashian says: “I have the best advice for women in business: get your f***ing ass up and work.”

She continues: “It seems like nobody wants to work these days, you have to surround yourself with people that want to work.”

Seeking to clarify the remarks in an interview on Good Morning America, Kardashian said: “That statement that I said was without questions and conversations around it and it became a sound-bite really with no context.

“I came off of the notion and the question right before which was ‘after 20 years of being in the business, you’re famous for being famous’

EXCLUSIVE: Kim Kardashian responds to backlash over women in business comments: “It wasn't a blanket statement towards women … it was taken out of context, but I’m really sorry if it was received that way.”@robinrobertshttps://t.co/kWY5S6eOU4 pic.twitter.com/C15OoEIJz2 — Good Morning America (@GMA) March 28, 2022

“My whole tone and attitude changed with the previous question that went into that question about what advice would (I) give to women.

“The advice that I would give is that…having a social media presence and being on a reality show does not mean overnight success.

“You have to work really hard to get there even if it might seem like it’s easy and that you can build a really successful business off of social media.

“And you can, if you put in a lot of hard work, and it wasn’t a blanket statement towards women or to feel like I don’t respect the work of think they don’t work hard. I know that they do.”