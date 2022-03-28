Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

In pictures: Rita Ora, Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner dazzle at Vanity Fair party

ShowbizPublished:

The party attracts a star-studded guest list each year.

The 94th Academy Awards – Vanity Fair Party – Los Angeles
The 94th Academy Awards – Vanity Fair Party – Los Angeles

Singer Rita Ora and actor and director Taika Waititi have led the star-studded arrivals at Vanity Fair’s annual Oscars bash.

The event, hosted by the publication in Los Angeles, boasts high profile guests in attendance each year.

Also turning heads was Game of Thrones star Sophie Turner and her husband, singer, Joe Jonas.

The 94th Academy Awards – Vanity Fair Party – Los Angeles
Taika Waititi and Rita Ora attending the Vanity Fair Oscar Party held at the Wallis Annenberg Centrr for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills, Los Angeles, California, US (Doug Peters/AP)

Turner, 26, and Jonas, 32, have been dating since 2016 and they got engaged in 2017.

The couple got married in Las Vegas in May 2019 at a ceremony following the Billboard Music Awards.

The 94th Academy Awards – Vanity Fair Party – Los Angeles
Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner attending the Vanity Fair Oscar Party held at the Wallis Annenberg Centrr for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills, Los Angeles, California, US (Doug Peters/AP)

Actress Sienna Miller was photographed with actor and model Oli Green, who has previously featured in a Burberry campaign.

The 94th Academy Awards – Vanity Fair Party – Los Angeles
Sienna Miller and Oli Green attending the Vanity Fair Oscar Party held at the Wallis Annenberg Centre for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills, Los Angeles, California, US (Doug Peters/AP)

Also in attendance was Jessica Alba and her husband Cash Warren, as well as Modern Family star Sofia Vergara and Magic Mike star Joe Manganiello.

The 94th Academy Awards – Vanity Fair Party – Los Angeles
Joe Manganiello and Sofia Vergara attending the Vanity Fair Oscar Party held at the Wallis Annenberg Centre for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills, Los Angeles, California, US (Doug Peters/AP)

Vanity Fair recently published its Hollywood Issue, which featured Nicole Kidman as the cover star.

Showbiz

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News