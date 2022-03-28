From streakers to surprise kisses: Controversial moments from Oscars history

An Oscar statue on the stage in the General Photo Room at the 75th Academy Awards at the Kodak Theatre, Los Angeles

The 94th Academy Awards were marred when Will Smith stormed the stage and hit host Chris Rock in the face after the comedian made a joke about his wife.

Smith, 53, later secured the best actor prize for his portrayal of Richard Williams in King Richard.

The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air actor’s outburst is the most recent in a string of Oscars controversies.

Here are five eye-catching moments from past starry bashes:

The streaker

During the 1974 ceremony, just as host David Niven introduced Elizabeth Taylor to present the award for best picture, a streaker ran across the stage.

The nude man, later identified as photographer and gallery owner Robert Opel, ran out from behind the stage – with the crowd responding with laughter and cheers.

David Niven was interrupted by a streaker on stage at the Oscars in 1974 (PA)

Niven said: “Well, ladies and gentlemen, that was almost bound to happen!

“But isn’t it fascinating to think that probably the only laugh that man will ever get in his life is by stripping off and showing his shortcomings?”

Niven’s comments were met by further laughter and applause.

Opel was later murdered as two men tried to rob his studio in San Francisco.

Angelina Jolie kisses her brother on the red carpet

Hollywood star Jolie prompted raised eyebrows in 2000 when she kissed her brother James Haven on the lips at the Vanity Fair after party.

Jolie, then 24, was celebrating her win for best supporting actress for her role in Girl, Interrupted.

Angelina Jolie shared a controversial kiss on the lips with her brother after winning the Oscar for best supporting actress (Michael Crabtree/PA)

After receiving the gong, Jolie said in a speech: “I’m in shock and I’m so in love with my brother right now.

“He just held me and said he loved me and I know he’s so happy for me. And, um, thank you for that.”

Matt Stone and Trey Parker dress as Jennifer Lopez and Gwyneth Paltrow

2000 was a year of eye-catching moments at the Oscars, as actors Stone and Parker arrived at the ceremony dressed as the actresses.

Stone, 50, and Parker, 52, co-created the popular animated series South Park and went on to develop musical The Book of Mormon.

Matt Stone and Trey Parker dressed as Jenifer Lopez and Gwyneth Paltrow (Michael Crabtree/PA)

Stone arrived at the 72nd Academy Awards in a pink gown based on a dress Paltrow, 49, had worn to the awards the previous year, while Parker donned a green dress mimicking one worn by Lopez, 52, to the Grammys.

The pair later told The Hollywood Reporter they had eaten sugar cubes laced with LSD.

La La Land incorrectly announced as best picture

One of the more recent controversies happened at the 2017 awards show when La La Land was mistakenly announced as best picture.

For two minutes and 23 seconds it was believed that the 2017 film starring Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone had triumphed.

It was soon realised the incorrect envelope had been given to Faye Dunaway and Warren Beatty, who were presenting the award, and Moonlight was subsequently announced as the true victor.

Adrien Brody gives Halle Berry a surprise kiss on stage

After winning the award for best actor for his role in The Pianist, Adrien Brody planted a passionate kiss on the lips of actress Halle Berry, who was presenting the award.

Berry, 55, later revealed that the dramatic moment was entirely unplanned.