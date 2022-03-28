Fire engine red proves to be the colour of the 2022 Oscars

(L-R) Kirsten Dunst, Tracee Ellis Ross and Anita DuBose

Stars have been emulating the carpet by dressing in bright red for the 2022 Oscars.

After two years of hybrid and virtual ceremonies due to Covid-related restrictions, it is a return to bright colours and fun with fashion, for both men and women.

Here is how red rules the Oscars this year.

Ariana DeBose (Jordan Strauss/AP)

Ariana DeBose has taken one of the biggest risks on the red carpet by wearing trousers, specifically a bright red Valentino pantsuit with a statement cape.

Kirsten Dunst (Jordan Strauss/AP)

Nominated for her role in The Power Of The Dog, Kirsten Dunst walked the red carpet with husband Jesse Plemons, who is also nominated, wearing a strapless red gown a subtle rose pattern.

Flexing her eco-credentials, Dunst wore a vintage Christian Lacroix dress.

Simu Liu (Jordan Strauss/AP)

Marvel hero Simu Liu was one of the few men wearing a bright colour on the red carpet, in a fire engine red Versace suit.

Tracee Ellis Ross (Jordan Strauss/AP)

Tracee Ellis Ross is an old hand when it comes to the Oscars, she has been walking the red carpet with her mother Diana Ross since the early 90s.

This year Ross paid homage to the dancing emoji in a fire engine red dress by Carolina Herrera, with a daringly sculpted neckline and drop waist.

Jennifer Garner (Jordan Strauss/AP)

The neckline of Jennifer Garner’s classic red dress was reminiscent of the gown Julia Roberts wore as Vivian in 1990 film Pretty Woman.

Rosie Perez (Jordan Strauss/AP)