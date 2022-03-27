Witchy black outfits kick off the Oscars red carpet

Early arrivals have started trickling along the red carpet for the 94th Academy Awards, and one overwhelming trend is already emerging.

Stars are all about dark, gothic-inspired outfits – the bigger, the better…

Laverne Cox (Jae C Hong/AP)

The best part of Laverne Cox’s outfit is the architectural silhouette, with exaggerated hips, an asymmetric neckline and a fishtail train trailing along the floor. She set off the dramatic black gown by August Getty with a statement shawl.

Vanessa Hudgens (Jordan Strauss/AP)

Vanessa Hudgens amps up the sex appeal in a slinky black sequinned Michael Kors dress – bang on trend with cut-outs and a knock-out diamond and emerald Bulgari necklace.

Sofia Carson (Jordan Strauss/AP)

If you’re going to pull out all the stops, the Oscars is the place to do it – and Sofia Carson did so in a voluminous tulle gown from Giambattista Valli’s couture collection.

Maddie Ziegler (Jordan Strauss/AP)

A trend already seems to be emerging for dramatic black gowns – and Maddie Ziegler walked her first Oscars red carpet dressed in all-black, her outfit set off by sparkling Swarovski jewels.

Rickey Thompson (Jae C Hong/AP)

Taking a risk on the red carpet is internet personality Rickey Thompson, wearing black trousers, a super crop top with a cape, and his bare chest bedazzled to look like sparkling ribs.

Jamie Lee Curtis ( Jae C Hong/AP)