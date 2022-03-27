The numbers behind the 94th Academy Awards show

94th Academy Awards

The 94th Academy Awards has returned in person for the first time since the coronavirus pandemic forced the annual ceremony online.

The mammoth operation, orchestrated by show-runner Will Packer, has involved more than 5,000 production staff, from stage-hands and hair and makeup staff to costumiers, musicians, caterers and seat fillers.

Here are some other fun facts and numbers about this year’s Oscars show.

– More than 3,000 linear feet of red carpet is created in custom “Academy” red for the ceremony and arrivals.

– It takes 600 hours to install and remove the carpet, and the entire length of carpet is cleaned on the morning of the show.

– 55 cameras are used across the Oscars, pre-show, digital show and international feeds.

– A total of 12 broadcast mobile units and more than 20 technical support and office trailers are used in the production.

– 30 days are needed to load-in, set up, rehearse and strike the show.

– A whopping 14 miles of fibre optic cable are used to support the broadcast infrastructure.

– 18 miles of data and power cable are used to light the show, as well as 1,500 lighting instruments.

– There are more than 120 musicians and 80 dancers performing in this year’s show and more than 45 presenters took part in rehearsals on Saturday.

– The Oscars stage is 120 feet wide and 75 feet deep.

– A 32 foot wide lift sits on stage, which descends 50 feet into the basement to help scenery changes.

– The set is embedded with almost a mile of custom LED tape and is covered in 3,500 yards of pleated fabric.

– On-stage video-wall surfaces total 2,400 square feet.

– To help ensure the highest level of Covid protocol is adhered to, a 70-person Covid team will administer more than 14,000 PCR tests for the cast and crew.