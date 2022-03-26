Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

This year’s Oscars telecast to feature ASL interpretation for the first time

ShowbizPublished:

The stream on the Academy’s YouTube channel will feature a team of deaf interpreters to provide an ‘enhanced experience’ for those in need.

Troy Kotsur at British Academy Film Awards 2022 – Press Room – London
Troy Kotsur at British Academy Film Awards 2022 – Press Room – London

This year’s Oscars live telecast will feature American Sign Language (ASL) interpreters for the first time.

A stream of the 94th annual awards, available on the Academy’s YouTube channel, will feature a team of deaf interpreters in order to provide an “enhanced experience” for those in need.

It comes following the success of best picture-nominated Coda, which follows the family of Ruby Rossi, a child of deaf adults.

The film and its cast of predominantly deaf actors have already picked up multiple accolades throughout the 2022 awards season, including three Academy nominations on Sunday.

33rd Annual Producers Guild Awards – Backstage
The news comes following the success of best picture-nominated Coda, which follows the family of Ruby Rossi, a child of deaf adults (Jordan Strauss/PGA/AP)

Troy Kotsur, who plays Ruby’s father Frank Rossi, has already won best supporting actor at the Screen Actors Guild (SAG), Critics Choice Awards (CCA) and the Baftas.

An ASL feed will also reportedly be accessible to viewers watching on the Academy website.

Jeanell English, VP, Impact and Operations, told The Hollywood Reporter that “diversity and representation have been a priority” at this year’s show.

“We’re proud of what we’ve done, but it’s not nearly enough and we are committed to continuing to do as much as we can in this journey,” she said.

Showbiz

Most Read

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News