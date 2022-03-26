Roger Daltrey reveals exclusive details on Jimi Hendrix’s final days

Jimi Hendrix (Tracks Limited/PA)

The Who star Roger Daltrey has revealed details about what happened the weekend before legendary guitarist Jimi Hendrix was found dead age 27.

British rock legend Daltrey told comedian Romesh Ranganathan “No one knows about it but myself and about three other people that are still alive” in his new TV series.

The Misinvestigations Of Romesh Ranganathan on BBC Two will see the comedian explore the lives and mysterious deaths of some of the world’s cultural figures.

Ranganathan attempts to resolve the death of guitarist Hendrix, whose body was found in a Notting hill flat in September 1970.

Controversy has surrounded the US musician in the years since his death, which was from an apparent drug overdose, with conspiracy theories about suicide and rumours of foul play.

Daltrey said: “This is the weekend before he died.

“I was on tour in Germany, and Jimi and his friend, Devon Wilson, came to my cottage in Berkshire.

“Weekend before he died, right?

“At my house was my wife-to-be Heather and another girl called Katherine.

“Jimi was talking about his future and how he wanted to move into a more jazzy form of music.

“He was excited about a studio in New York.

“Anyway, Heather said to me that it soon became obvious that Jimi was taking more and more barbiturates and his speech became slurred.

“But he and Devon were doing this thing, which gospel singers do, and they were doing it with a call and answer.

“And they were doing it with Bob Dylan lyrics.

“So after song after song, he quotes one line she’d quote the other and it was, but it gradually slowed down, slowed down until Devon finally fell asleep.

“So Katherine and Heather heaved her up to bed.

“Then he passed out, and then now they’re starting to get worried.”

Daltrey explained how the girls placed Hendrix in a bed and took his boots off at around 2am.

“So they put the kettle on for a cup of tea and blow me if 10 minutes later he (Hendrix) doesn’t appear in the doorway with his boots back on his hat on all skewwhiff and says, ‘right I’m ready for the interview’.

“I mean, you can’t make it up!

“Well 11 o’clock the next morning, they called a minicab and went back to London.

“That was that weekend, and as I say, he was as right as rain in the morning was like nothing had happened,” he added.