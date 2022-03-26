Lizzo thanks ‘incredible women’ who took part in her new reality TV series

Lizzo at the Brit Awards 2020 – Press Room – London

Lizzo has thanked the “incredible women” that took part in her new Amazon show Watch Out For The Big Grrrls, saying they “changed and saved the lives of so many people.”

The singer said she could not wait to “watch the world fall in love” with the show’s participants and said it was “crazy to see my dream come true.”

Watch Out For The Big Grrrls is an eight-part dance show competition in which 13 plus-sized women compete to become part of Lizzo’s backing dancer line-up.

The show was created out of the Truth Hurts singer’s desire to find more “big girl dancers” to accompany her onstage for performances.

“I’m a headliner now… I need more big girl dancers with me onstage. I’ve asked agencies for big girl dancers and they gave me nothing,” she explains in the show’s opening episode.

“Girls like me simply don’t get representation, so time to pull up my sleeves and find them myself.”

Following the reality show’s release Lizzo posted on Instagram: “Not me crying in my ice bath rn.

“Today my tv show Watch Out For The Big Girls is finally out and it’s crazy to see my dream come true. I wanna say thank u to my big GRRRLS.

“Y’all really went on the journey – y’all showed the world the value in your stories, your talent and this is the world officially WAKING UP.

“I love y’all. And I can’t wait to watch the world fall in love with each song every one of y’all.

In a separate post she continued: “…and to the incredible women who made this entire experience a safe place for growth and love & support.

“Thank you. You have changed & SAVED the lives of so many people.”