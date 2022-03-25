Wanda Sykes says she and Oscars co-hosts are not ‘going to trash anyone’

Wanda Sykes

Wanda Sykes has said that she and her Oscar co-hosts are not “going to trash anyone” at the 94th annual ceremony on Sunday.

The US actress and comedian said the trio wanted “everyone to have a good time” as the ceremony returns in person for the first time following the coronavirus pandemic.

Sykes takes on the role of host alongside fellow comedians Amy Schumer and Regina Hall, the first all-female line-up to take on the duty.

“None of us are mean spirited,” Sykes said, speaking in a virtual press conference on Thursday, and was joined by Hall as well as show-runner Will Packer.

Sykes takes on the role of host alongside fellow comedian Regina Hall (Ian West/PA)

Award ceremony hosts are notorious for taking swipes at the multiple famous faces that gather to be celebrated.

Schumer previously joked on the Ellen DeGeneres show that she would spend the evening “grilling” best actor nominee Javier Bardem.

Packer said the ceremony was about celebrating the “most talented people and what they do”.

It comes after a controversial decision to pre-record the handing out of eight craft awards before the official live ceremony, to be later edited into the telecast.

“We’re going to make sure that everybody has their moment,” Packer said.

“It’s about celebrating the most talented people and what they do.”

Amy Schumer is also part of the historic all-female host line-up (Isabel Infantes/PA)

On the issue of Covid protocols (two negative tests are required for attendees ahead of time) he continued: “We want to make sure that everybody is safe coming to the show.

“We have a lot of protocols in place… We want to pull off a show that keeps everyone safe.”