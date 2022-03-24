Notification Settings

Ted Lasso continues awards season success at Artios casting awards

ShowbizPublished:

The series and its predominantly British cast has already won multiple accolades.

Ted Lasso cast at Critics Choice Awards – Arrivals
Ted Lasso cast at Critics Choice Awards – Arrivals

Richmond-based football comedy Ted Lasso has continued its run of award season success with recognition at the Artios casting awards.

The series has already won multiple accolades at the Screen Actors Guild (SAG), Critics Choice Awards (CCA) and the Emmys, as has its predominantly British cast.

Jason Sudeikis stars as the eponymous coach Lasso and is joined by Hannah Waddingham, Brett Goldstein, Juno Temple and Nick Mohammed.

27th Annual Critics Choice Awards – Show
The series has already won multiple accolades at the Screen Actors Guild (SAG), Critics Choice Awards (CCA) and the Emmys, as has its predominantly British cast (Chris Pizzello/AP)

The series follows the journey of the affable American who is brought in to coach premier league side Richmond AFC.

Casting directors Theo Park and Olissa Rogers picked up the award for comedy Television Pilot and First Season at the Casting Society’s 37th annual Artios Awards.

The ceremony took place virtually on Wednesday.

The 90th Academy Awards – Vanity Fair Party – Los Angeles
Jason Sudeikis stars as the eponymous coach Lasso (Chris Pizzello/AP)

Oscar-nominated Coda was also recognised for its casting, picking up the award for Studio or Independent Drama film.

West Side Story and Don’t Look Up received awards for best casting in the big budget drama and comedy categories respectively.

The casting team behind Marvel Blockbuster Spider-Man: No Way Home was also handed The Zeitgeist Award for their work on the web-slinging blockbuster.

Most Read

