Miles Teller faces off against members of the mafia in new trailer for The Offer

Miles Teller faces off against members of the mafia in a new trailer for The Offer, a TV series about the making of “the greatest film almost never made” – The Godfather.

The actor stars alongside Giovanni Ribisi, in the series which tells the story of the making of Francis Ford Coppola’s epic in 1972.

The official trailer shows Teller sitting down with Ribisi, who accuses him of making a movie “that makes my people look like animals”.

“The Godfather is bringing us problems,” Ribisi is told by a shady figure, as he asks if he needs to “take care of it”.

Teller, who will play Oscar-winning producer Al Ruddy, is also joined by Ted Lasso star Juno Temple, Matthew Goode, and Fantastic Beasts actor Dan Fogler – who plays Coppola.

The trailer reveals how Coppola is brought on as “someone who understands Italians” and highlights a famous scene which shows “family”, rather than gangsters, fighting over pasta sauce.

The original 1972 classic film starred Marlon Brando as mafia boss Vito Corleone and Al Pacino as his son, Michael.

Teller is joined by Ted Lasso star Juno Temple for the series about the making of Francis Ford Coppola’s epic film (Ian West/PA)

The new trailer also references Brando’s notoriously difficult-to-work-with nature, leading Teller to ask “can one thing go right with this picture?”

Following scenes showing guns drawn and threats made, Teller adds: “This is what it’s all about, the excitement, the thrill.. that’s movie magic baby.”

Parts of the iconic Paramount Pictures studio in Los Angeles feature in the clips as well as The Godfather’s famous theme tune.