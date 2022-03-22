First look at Steve Coogan and Sarah Solemani’s upcoming comedy series

Chivalry

Channel 4 has offered a glimpse at Steve Coogan and Sarah Solemani’s upcoming comedy Chivalry.

The six-part series set to air in Spring will see Alan Partridge actor Coogan play successful film-maker Cameron O’Neill and Bridget Jones star Solemani as Bobby, a passionate indie-darling filmmaker.

Famous faces including Emmy-award winning actress Wanda Sykes, Sienna Miller and Aisling Bea also join the ensemble.

Wanda Sykes will also appear in the six-part comedy drama as Jean Shrill (Channel 4/PA)

Alfie star Miller plays Lark, the leading actress in one of O’Neill’s films, while Sykes will star as shrewd studio executive Jean Shrill and Bea as intimacy coordinator Tatiana.

Comedian Lolly Adefope will also feature as Cameron’s latest assistant Ama and film director Adjani Salmon as Bobby’s devoted and patient husband, Aston.

The programme explores the complexity of gender politics in the #MeToo movement in the film and TV industry, Channel 4 have said.

Sienna Miller plays Lark in the series (Channel 4/PA)

“Chivalry grants the audience permission to laugh while asking complex questions that as a society, we often find hard to discuss,” the broadcaster added.