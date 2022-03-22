Bridgerton’s Jonathan Bailey reveals ‘highlight’ of filming second series

Bridgerton world premiere

Bridgerton star Jonathan Bailey has said working with Simone Ashley during the filming of the much-anticipated second series was a “once-in-a-lifetime” experience.

The new series of the Regency-era drama shifts its focus to the tumultuous courtship between Viscount Anthony Bridgerton, played by Bailey, and Ashley’s character Kate Sharma.

Bailey, 33, featured as Phoebe Dynevor’s on-screen brother in the first series and now takes the lead role.

Jonathan Bailey and Simone Ashley arriving for Bridgerton premiere (Yui Mok/PA)

Walking a grass carpet at the UK premiere in London’s Tate Modern, Bailey said it is a “privilege” to tell Anthony’s story in the new series.

He told the PA news agency: “I had read the book and he is a complicated fellow and his relationship with Kate is very different to series one but no less intoxicating, so it was great.

“I think hitting certain scenes with Simone was the highlight throughout, it was such a good companionship and teamwork vibes.

“That is something that is going to be once in a lifetime and never be the same again, telling that sort of romantic story.

“There is some sweet passion coming your way, long yearning looks and aching hearts, watch out for those.”

Bridgerton became the most-watched show on Netflix when it was released on Christmas Day 2020.

The hit show, based on a series of books of the same name by Julia Quinn, follows the eight siblings of the Bridgerton family as they attempt to find love.

At the premiere on Tuesday evening, Luke Newton, who plays Colin Bridgerton, revealed that Bailey has been keeping a journal of tips to pass down to the Bridgerton boys when the “baton” is passed to them in the series.

Speaking about the journal, Bailey added: “That would be revealing all the secrets, it’s going to be amazing once it gets to it, I’m going to be a very proud older brother when I see.

“There is no show like Bridgerton, I don’t think, that I have ever seen in the way the baton is passed, and I will be so looking forward to the future.”

Nicola Coughlan, who reprises her role as Penelope Featherington, was scheduled to attend the premiere but had to cancel after catching Covid-19.

In a post on Instagram, she said: “So I’ve been struck down with Miss Rona and I’m missing our first premiere- heartbroken is an understatement but sending so much love to my gorgeous cast mates who I hope have the best night.”