Russian broadcaster RT’s UK licence revoked by Ofcom

We have revoked RT’s licence to broadcast in the UK with immediate effect.

We do not consider RT to be fit and proper to hold a UK licence and cannot be satisfied that it can be a responsible broadcaster.

Read about our decision ⬇️

— Ofcom (@Ofcom) March 18, 2022