Mariah Carey apologises to Shawn Mendes over message mix-up

Published:

The singer revealed details of a St Patrick’s Day tradition she shares with her cousin.

Mariah Carey
Mariah Carey

US singer Mariah Carey has apologised to pop star Shawn Mendes after mistaking him for her cousin in an “inside joke” message mix-up.

The All I Want For Christmas Is You artist said she has a “silly” tradition with her cousin where they exchange Happy Thanksgiving messages on St Patrick’s Day.

However, this year the singer-songwriter, 52, accidentally messaged Canadian musician Mendes instead of her cousin, who both share the same first name.

After realising her error, Carey messaged him: “Wrong Shawn. Sorry. Also I do realise it is NOT Thanksgiving. Haha.”

Mendes, 23, replied: “Hahahaha that’s okay I figured it was an inside joke,” adding two red love hearts.

Sharing details of the blunder on Twitter, Carey added: “My cousin Shawn M and I have this silly joke where we tell each other Happy Thanksgiving on St. Patrick’s Day, @ShawnMendes found out about it today.. sorry Shawn!!”

