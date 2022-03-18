Hallelujah! Cast announced for Sister Act musical after pandemic delays

Sister Act cast

Jennifer Saunders and Beverley Knight will lead the cast of the Sister Act musical when it opens in London following delays caused by the pandemic.

The production first announced in 2019 will finally open in July this year, running until late August at the Eventim Apollo.

Absolutely Fabulous star Saunders will take to the stage as Mother Superior, while West End staple Knight will take on the role of Deloris Van Cartier, the disco diva who hides in a convent disguised as a nun after she witnesses a murder.

Whoopi Goldberg was due to reprise the role of Van Cartier, after starring in the 1992 film version, but was forced to pull out due to challenges arising during the pandemic.

The cast will also include Keala Settle as Sister Mary Patrick, Lesley Joseph as Sister Mary Lazarus, Clive Rowe as Eddie Souther and Lizzie Bea as Sister Mary Robert.

Producer Jamie Wilson said: “Hallelujah! We are thrilled to be finally sharing the news of this stellar cast and cannot thank audiences enough for their patience and support for the production since we first announced way back in 2019.

“I am so excited that the immense talents of Jennifer Saunders and Beverley Knight will be leading the company, with the equally talented Keala Settle, Lesley Joseph, Clive Rowe and Lizzie Bea completing our all-star principal cast.”

This Mother is Superior. JENNIFER SAUNDERS is Mother Superior and it’s going to be absolutely FABULOUS!#SisterActMusical @eventimapollo #CastAnnouncement @ferrifrump pic.twitter.com/41rmXbBgB2 — SISTER ACT THE MUSICAL (@sisteractsocial) March 18, 2022

Knight will join the production following a successful run as Faye Treadwell in The Drifters Girl at the Garrick Theatre, which earned her an Olivier Award nomination.

Saunders found fame performing alongside Dawn French in their BBC sketch show, and has also appeared on stage in productions including Lady Windermere’s Fan at the Vaudeville Theatre and Blithe Spirit at Theatre Royal, Bath.

Sister Act is directed by Bill Buckhurst, choreographed by Alistair David, with set design by Morgan Large.