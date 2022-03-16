Notification Settings

Gwen Stefani to headline festivities at Hollywood Bowl 100th anniversary

ShowbizPublished:

The pop star will open celebrations of LA Music’s summer home alongside conductor Gustavo Dudamel and the Los Angeles Philharmonic orchestra.

Gwen Stefani at Westfield Christmas Lights Switch On – London
Gwen Stefani is set to headline the opening night of festivities to celebrate the Hollywood Bowl’s 100th anniversary.

The pop star will open celebrations of LA Music’s summer home alongside Venezuelan conductor Gustavo Dudamel and the Los Angeles Philharmonic orchestra.

Southern Californian native Stefani, who is known for hits including Hollaback Girl and Don’t Speak, will perform on June 3 at the legendary venue in Los Angeles.

The Hollywood Bowl was first opened in July 1922.

Dudamel and the LA Philharmonic are set to open the evening with the world premiere of a fanfare written by Star Wars composer John Williams to commemorate the venue’s centennial.

It will be followed by music paying homage to the Bowl’s history with Broadway, symphonic music, and dance, including performances by musicians from YOLA.

