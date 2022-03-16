Former Strictly Come Dancing stars to relive TV experience on UK tour

Strictly Come Dancing

Celebrity dancers Maisie Smith, Rhys Stephenson and Max George have been announced as part of the line-up for a new tour created by Strictly Come Dancing.

Strictly Presents: Keeeep Dancing will also feature professional dancers Gorka Marquez, Neil Jones, Jowita Przystal and Nancy Xu in the 35-date tour which begins on June 22.

The UK events will give fans the opportunity to go behind the glitterball, with the celebrities and professionals sharing their experiences on the TV show.

Strictly Presents: Keeeep Dancing line-up (Strictly Come Dancing/PA)

EastEnders star Smith, who was a finalist in the 2020 series alongside professional dancer Marquez, replaced TV presenter AJ Odudu on the Strictly Come Dancing tour after she injured her foot.

The 20-year-old said: “I’m very excited to continue my Strictly journey once more. Especially as this show will be very different from the arena tour.

“And to be giving audiences a unique glimpse of what goes on behind the scenes at the Strictly TV show is a real treat.“

CBBC presenter Stephenson, who reached the semi-finals in the most recent competition, will be reunited with his professional partner Xu on the tour.

“I have absolutely loved every moment of my Strictly experience so far, so I’m thrilled to be appearing in Strictly Presents.

Max George with Diane Buswell, and Maisie Smith with Gorka Marquez, on Strictly Come Dancing 2020 (Guy Levy/PA)

“I can’t wait to dance again and give fans an insight into my dancing journey on the show,” the 28-year-old said.

The Wanted singer George, who was partnered with Dianne Buswell in the BBC flagship series, will perform his music live on the tour.

The 33-year-old added: “I can’t wait to tour with Strictly again, as I had such a blast on the arena tour.

“Although this time I’ll mainly be singing, I’m sure it won’t take too much to get me back on the dancefloor every night.”

The show will be directed and choreographed by former Strictly professional dancer Trent Whiddon and his wife turned dance partner Gordana.