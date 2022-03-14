Singer Joss Stone just ‘had a feeling’ during chance meeting with boyfriend

Joss Stone

Soul singer Joss Stone said she just “had a feeling” when she first met her boyfriend during a chance encounter at an airport in Belize.

The 34-year-old welcomed her first child Violet with Cody DaLuz in January last year.

The Devon-raised singer told Hello! magazine she fell in love after meeting him while she was on tour and he was working in private security.

Joss Stone said she had a ‘feeling’ when she first saw her boyfriend (Hello! magazine/PA)

She said: “I had a feeling when I saw him.

“I just thought, ‘Oh my goodness, that’s him’.

“You can achieve so much in your job, making loads of money running a company, being Miss Impressive, but if having a family is your thing, everything else pales in comparison.”

While she was expecting her first child, Stone performed on the The Masked Singer and went on to win the ITV surreal singing competition.

The final saw her fend off competition from both JLS star Aston Merrygold, who was disguised as Robin, and American singer Ne-Yo, who appeared as Badger.

Stone also wrote her eighth studio album, Never Forget My Love, which she wrote with The Eurythmics’ Dave Stewart in the Bahamas, while she was pregnant.

Joss Stone arrives at St George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle for the wedding of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry (Chris Radburn/PA)

Speaking about the joys of motherhood, Stone said: “It’s better than all the other things, ever.

“If you take all the jobs, travels and songs, just give me my baby and I’m fine.

“I’m the same person and it doesn’t stop me from doing things because I love my job and if I’m not being creative I can get a little bit moody.

“But I love her way more and I just want to be with her.

“I feel like everything’s OK now she’s here – like I haven’t failed at life.”

The Super Duper Love singer said she is planning to move back to her home town of Devon.

“I want to put my apron on and make Sunday roasts for my family with my husband there.

“I’m a very forward-thinking type of gal and plan everything 10 years in advance so I’ve been looking for houses in Devon… I want to take Violet to school and then maybe write a song in the day or do a cooking show and then pick her up and make dinner.