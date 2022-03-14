Kourtney Kardashian reveals hopes for a baby with Travis Barker

Kourtney Kardashian

Kourtney Kardashian has revealed she hopes to have a baby with fiance Travis Barker in the newly released trailer for her family’s new reality TV show.

The eldest Kardashian sister became engaged to Blink-182 drummer Barker in October last year. The marriage will be her first and Barker’s third.

In the official trailer for The Kardashians, released by Disney+, Kardashian, 42, can be heard saying “Travis and I want to have a baby”, before the trailer cuts to a clip of the couple in a doctor’s room being told to “put the sample in this cup”.

A snippet at the end of the trailer shows her lying on a doctor’s bed holding her fiance’s hand.

She already has three children with ex-partner Scott Disick. Barker, 46, shares two children with ex-wife Shanna Moakler.

As well as an insight into Kardashian’s relationship, the trailer suggests viewers will learn more about sister Khloe’s on-off relationship with basketball player Tristan Thompson.

Speaking to the camera, Khloe, 37, said: “Tristen and I are complicated.”

The youngest Kardashian sister has previously said viewers will get a deeper insight into her relationship with Thompson, 31, in the new show, after it was revealed that he had fathered a child with another woman.

Kourtney and Barker became engaged in October 2021 (Lewis Stickley/PA)

Speaking about the revelations, she told Variety: “I wish I never had to talk about that because it’s not a fun thing to talk about.

“But it is part of my journey in life, so we will see it on the show.”

It also appears as though Kim Kardashian will open up about her current relationship during the new series, which will premiere in April on Disney+ in the UK and Hulu in the US.

The trailer gives a glimpse of what might be expected from her relationship with comedian Pete Davidson.

Matriarch Kris Jenner can be heard saying “this is a relationship that I don’t think anyone saw coming”, over a clip of the couple on American comedy show Saturday Night Live, after which Kim can be seen texting and a producer asks, “Who are you texting Kim? Does his name rhyme with beat?”, to which she chuckles.

Kim Kardashian and Kayne West split in February last year (Ian West/PA)

In an interview with Variety, Kim Kardashian said that although Davidson, 28, will not physically feature in the first series of the new show, viewers will find out “how we met, and who reached out to, and how it happened, and all the details that everyone wants to know”.

The pair first sparked dating rumours during an episode of Saturday Night Live in October and have since frequently been spotted together, but have kept details of their relationship under wraps.

Growing tensions between Kardashian and her estranged husband Kanye West – now also known as Ye – are also touched on, with the trailer showing her saying: “It is really hard with Kayne. He told me my career is over.”

Later Khloe is seen sitting with her sisters, and quietly says: “Why are we always making excuses for the people that traumatise us?”

The trailer ends with Kim on the phone.

“We have all the time and all the resources to burn them to the ground,” she says, with Khloe and Jenner, 66, cautioning: “Never go against the family.”