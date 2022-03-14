Critics Choice Awards winners in full

Here is the full list of winners for the 27th Critics Choice awards:
Best Picture – The Power of the Dog
Best Director – Jane Campion (The Power of the Dog)
Best Actor – Will Smith (King Richard)
Best Actress – Jessica Chastain (The Eyes of Tammy Faye)
Best Acting Ensemble – Belfast
Best Comedy Feature – Licorice Pizza
Best Animated Feature – The Mitchells vs. the Machines
Best Foreign Language Film – Drive My Car
Best Supporting Actress – Ariana DeBose (West Side Story)
Best Supporting Actor – Troy Kotsur (Coda)
Best Original Screenplay – Kenneth Branagh (Belfast)
Best Adapted Screenplay – Jane Campion (The Power of the Dog)
Best Young Actor/Actress – Jude Hill (Belfast)
Bes Visual Effects – Dune
Best Cinematography – The Power of the Dog
Best Production Design – Dune
Best Costume Design – Jenny Beavan (Cruella)
Best Hair And Makeup – The Eyes of Tammy Faye
Best Editing – West Side Story
Best Song – No Time to Die (No Time To Die)
Best Score – Hans Zimmer (Dune)
Best TV drama series – Succession
Best Comedy Series – Ted Lasso
Best Limited Series – Mare of Easttown
Best Actor In A Drama Series – Lee Jung-Jae (Squid Game)
Best Actress In A Drama Series – Melanie Lynskey (Yellowjackets)
Best Actress In A Comedy Series – Jean Smart (Hacks)
Best Actor In A Comedy Series – Jason Sudeikis (Ted Lasso)
Best Actor In A Limited Series Or Made For TV Movie – Michael Keaton (Dopesick)
Best Actress In A Limited Series Or Made For TV Movie – Kate Winslet (Mare of Easttown)
Best Supporting Actress In A Drama Series – Sarah Snook (Succession)
Best Supporting Actor In A Drama Series – Kieran Culkin (Succession)
Best Supporting Actress In A Comedy Series – Hannah Waddingham (Ted Lasso)
Best Supporting Actor In A Drama Series – Brett Goldstein (Ted Lasso)
Best Supporting Actress In A Limited Series Or Movie Made For Television – Jennifer Coolidge (The White Lotus)
Best Supporting Actor In A Limited Series Or Movie Made For Television – Murray Bartlett (The White Lotus)
Best Animated Series – What If…?
Best Foreign Language Series – Squid Game
Best Movie Made For Television – Oslo
Best Talk Show – Last Week Tonight with John Oliver
Best Comedy Special – Bo Burnham: Inside
Lifetime Achievement Award – Billy Crystal
SeeHer Award – Halle Berry