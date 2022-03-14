Anne-Marie reveals why she feels ‘really proud’ about her Brit Awards tumble

Anne-Marie at the Brit Awards

Anne-Marie has said she feels “really proud” she carried on after falling during her performance at the Brit Awards.

The pop singer, 30, took a tumble while on stage during the annual ceremony at London’s O2 Arena in early February.

She said the positive reaction from fans had made her “emotional”.

Didn’t need my left ankle anyway — ?ANNE-MARIE? (@AnneMarie) February 8, 2022

After making an entrance from inside a giant heart while performing her hit Don’t Play with YouTuber and rapper KSI and Digital Farm Animals, Anne-Marie slipped while descending some stairs.

Despite her tumble, The Voice UK coach pushed on with her set.

She told Cosmopolitan UK: “The ankle’s alright. It’s not too bad. It’s better than what I thought it was going to be… I thought it was going to fall off, the direction it went in.

“No, it’s OK. I’m surprised I was even able to walk and carry on the performance. I was just really proud that I did that. Everyone was so nice about it.

“Afterwards, I was so emotional because everyone was so positive about it and being kind to me, that I was actually crying more about that than crying about what actually happened.

“(The memes) were making me laugh so much, I couldn’t not post them.”

Anne-Marie on the red carpet at the Brit Awards (Ian West/PA)

After her fall, fans on social media sent messages of support and praised her for carrying on with her performance.

Some compared it with the moment Madonna toppled down some steps while performing at the 2015 Brit Awards.

Anne-Marie also discussed the advice she would give to her younger self.

She said: “For me, it would be a lot about… I was always worried all the time.

“And that is so stressful and draining and time-consuming, because you think worrying is going to make things better or be able to fix things before they happen. But it’s so pointless.

“To be honest I’ve only just figured that out – it’s not even to my younger self, it’s to myself two years ago.

“Realising how short life is, and having the most fun possible. That’s what I’d say to myself.”