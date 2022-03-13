Stars who snatched Rebel Wilson’s special golden bra prizes at Bafta awards

British Academy Film Awards

Hollywood star Rebel Wilson gave out her own special prizes in the form of golden bras during the Bafta film awards ceremony.

The Pitch Perfect star, who hosted the annual celebration of film, said she wanted to give out “Rebel Baftas” as she noted most of the nominees had a high percentage of losing on the night.

She explained that while the real Bafta awards are designed in the shape of a golden mask, she had made her prizes out of her old bras that she had dyed gold.

Lady Gaga’s plus one received a special bra gong (Ian West/PA

Lady Gaga’s guest for the event won the “Best Plus One” award, with Wilson noting the man had got a “good gig”, which sent the pop superstar into a fit of laughter.

Her next award went to The Power Of The Dog star Benedict Cumberbatch, for “Best Actor In The Room Who Has Just Reminded Me He Is Married”.

This came after Wilson had brought out a cake shaped like Cumberbatch’s face to celebrate the 75th anniversary of Bafta.

The Australian actress said she had personally chosen the celebratory cake to be made in homage to the actor as she wanted it later for “reasons she would not go into”.

Coda star Emilia Jones won the ‘Rebel Bafta’ for ‘Person Leonardo DiCaprio Would Find The Most Attractive In The Crowd’ (Ian West/PA)

Coda star Emilia Jones, 20, also received a “Rebel Bafta” for the “Person Leonardo DiCaprio Would Find The Most Attractive In The Crowd”, as she noted the Hollywood actor “does like them young”.

Sir Kenneth Branagh’s semi-autobiographical film Belfast was also given one of the special bra awards, as Wilson said she thought the movie was “great”.

The film, which focuses on the Troubles in Northern Ireland, won the real Bafta award for Outstanding British Film

The final bra gong was given to the “Person With The Best Reflexes” as she flung one into the audience.