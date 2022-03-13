Holly Willoughby to miss Dancing on Ice semi-final after positive Covid-19 test

Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby

Holly Willoughby will not host Sunday’s Dancing on Ice semi-final after testing positive for Covid-19, ITV has announced.

In a statement, a spokesperson for ITV said that the semi-final will be hosted by Willoughby’s co-host Phillip Schofield alone.

“Unfortunately, Holly Willoughby is unable to host tonight’s show after testing positive for Covid-19,” the spokesperson said.

“We look forward to Holly returning for the Dancing on Ice live final.”

Unfortunately, Holly Willoughby is unable to host tonight's show after testing positive for Covid-19. Tonight's #DancingOnIce Semi-Final will be hosted by Phillip Schofield and we look forward to Holly returning for our Live Final ❤️ @hollywills @Schofe pic.twitter.com/8a9HPPJtbv — Dancing on Ice (@dancingonice) March 13, 2022

Sunday’s semi-finals will see the celebrity contestants skate twice and also include a double elimination.

Last week paralympian Stef Reid was the latest celebrity eliminated from the show.

The judging panel voted unanimously to save BMX Olympic medal winner Kye Whyte following a tense skate-off between the pair.

Willoughby and Schofield praised both contestants and suggested the quality of performances this year had reached an all-time high.

Strictly Come Dancing professional Brendan Cole, Pussycat Dolls star Kimberly Wyatt and singer and dancer Regan Gascoigne all scored the maximum 40 points.