Dancing On Ice finalists chosen as Covid-hit Holly Willoughby misses show

Pussycat Dolls star Kimberly Wyatt, ballroom professional Brendan Cole and performer Regan Gascoigne are through to the final of Dancing On Ice.

The semi-final took place in the absence of presenter Holly Willoughby, who tested positive for Covid-19, meaning Phillip Schofield hosted the show alone.

BMX Olympic medal winner Kye Whyte and The Vamps singer Connor Ball were both knocked out of the competition in the skate-off, which was won by Wyatt.

The final will take place in two weeks.

The celebrity contestants began their semi-final by showing off their ability to skate solo – a challenge which was won by Wyatt, who then went on to score the full 40 points in her second performance.

Former Strictly Come Dancing star Brendan Cole scored 39 out of 40 in his second performance, while singer and dancer Gascoigne scored the full 40.

Schofield wished his friend and co-host Willoughby well at the start of Sunday night’s show.

He said: “As you can see, Holly isn’t here tonight.

“We found out just a few hours ago that she’s tested positive for Covid.

“I know what it’s like to watch this show from home. It is really weird. Holly, get well soon. Lots of love.”