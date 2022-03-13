Bafta film winners in full

Here is the full list of winners for the 75th Bafta film awards:
Special visual effects – Dune
Cinematography – Dune
British short animation – Do Not Feed The Pigeons
British short film – The Black Cop
Editing – No Time To Die
Sound – Dune
Original score – Dune
Makeup and hair – The Eyes of Tammy Faye
Casting – West Side Story
Supporting actress – Ariana DeBose
Outstanding debut – The Harder They Fall
EE rising star – Lashana Lynch
Costume design – Cruella
Film not in the English language – Drive My Car
Supporting actor – Troy Kotsur
Outstanding British film – Belfast
Adapted screenplay – Coda
Original screenplay – Licorice Pizza
Documentary – Summer of Soul (…or, When The Revolution Could Not Be Televised)
Production design – Dune
Animated film – Encanto
Leading actor – Will Smith
Director – The Power Of The Dog
Leading actress – Joanna Scanlan
Best film – The Power Of The Dog