Bafta film winners in full

Published:

The Power Of The Dog was awarded best film at the 75th award ceremony.

Troy Kotsur after winning the supporting actor award for Coda at the 75th British Academy Film Awards

Here is the full list of winners for the 75th Bafta film awards:

Special visual effects – Dune

Cinematography – Dune

British short animation – Do Not Feed The Pigeons

British short film – The Black Cop

Editing – No Time To Die

Sound – Dune

Original score – Dune

Makeup and hair – The Eyes of Tammy Faye

Casting – West Side Story

Ariana DeBose was named best supporting actress for West Side Story (Ian West/PA)

Supporting actress – Ariana DeBose

Outstanding debut – The Harder They Fall

EE rising star – Lashana Lynch

Costume design – Cruella

Film not in the English language – Drive My Car

Supporting actor – Troy Kotsur

Outstanding British film – Belfast

Adapted screenplay – Coda

Original screenplay – Licorice Pizza

Documentary – Summer of Soul (…or, When The Revolution Could Not Be Televised)

Production design – Dune

Animated film – Encanto

Leading actor – Will Smith

Director – The Power Of The Dog

Leading actress – Joanna Scanlan

Best film – The Power Of The Dog

