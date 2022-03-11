Simon Mayo and Mark Kermode to end 5 Live film review show after 21 years

Simon Mayo and Mark Kermode

Radio DJ Simon Mayo and film critic Mark Kermode have announced their long-running film review programme on BBC Radio 5 Live is coming to an end.

After 21 years, the presenting duo confirmed that Kermode And Mayo’s Film Review will have its “final 5Live voyage” on April 1.

In a post shared by both Mayo and Kermode on Twitter announcing the news, they teased that they will be back and asked their fans to “stay tuned”.

Simon Mayo has announced that Kermode and Mayo's Film Review is coming to an end on @bbc5live. The last show will be on April 1st. pic.twitter.com/RVXt3gWomO — Kermode and Mayo's Film Review (@wittertainment) March 11, 2022

They wrote: “After 21 years (and as many drummers) the Flagship Film Show @wittertainment will make its final 5Live voyage on April 1st.

“But like Tap, we’ll be back … Stay tuned. Long live Wittertainment.”

Another statement posted to their show’s Twitter page said the decision to step away from the programme was their own.

They said: “21 years is a long time to be clogging up the schedules.

“We – and no one else – have decided to step away… To withdraw… spread our wings… to exit, pursued by a bear.”

The BBC said the 5 Live Drive programme would move to an earlier 4pm slot on Fridays, adding that further updates would follow on other scheduling changes.

Mayo was previously a staple of BBC Radio 2 for nearly two decades before his departure in 2018.

He has since worked on Scala Radio and is currently the host for the drivetime slot on Greatest Hits Radio.