British girl who inspired first Disney princess with glasses invited to Baftas

Mirabel Madrigal in Encanto

A British schoolgirl who wrote to Disney asking for a princess to wear glasses has been invited to the Bafta awards by Encanto director Jared Bush.

Lowri Moore, 12, from Chilwell, Nottinghamshire, made the request to the entertainment giant when she was nine, having worn glasses all her life, but was disillusioned when she got no response.

However, Encanto director Bush had received her letter and kept it, but was unable to tell her that the main character in the film was already going to have glasses.

Three years ago, Lowri wrote to Disney asking for more heroines to wear glasses, which hit a note with the director of the hit film Encanto, Jared Bush. ? Watch the moment on #BBCBreakfast he invited Lowri to the BAFTAs this weekend. ☺️https://t.co/8uIozNvo3f pic.twitter.com/FpT1jk3rHJ — BBC Breakfast (@BBCBreakfast) March 9, 2022

Speaking to Lowri on BBC Breakfast on Wednesday, Bush said: “I think she knows like she’s my hero, I can’t imagine being that age and being that brave.

“I think the biggest thing I’d like to say is, as it turns out, like you mentioned, I may be in the UK this weekend, and I was wondering, Lowri, if you might be interested in maybe joining me and the other film-makers at the Bafta Award ceremony?”

Lowri and her mother, Cyrilyn Moore, were completely speechless but nodded vigorously before presenter Jon Kay stepped in and said: “I think that is a yes.”

Asked by Sally Nugent if there will be a red carpet at the event, Bush said: “I think the most important thing is I’m so excited to meet you in person.

“I’m going to tell you all the Disney secrets that I couldn’t tell you, but now I am going to whisper them all, and no-one can stop me.”

Lowri managed to thank Bush as she became overwhelmed with emotion.

Twelve-year-old Lowri Moore appeared on BBC Breakfast and was invited to the Baftas by Jared Bush, director of Encanto (BBC/PA)

Her mother held back tears as she thanked the film director and said: “That is like the stuff dreams are made of, isn’t it? That’s beautiful.”

Encanto tells the story of Mirabel Madrigal, a young girl with glasses who lives in a magical community but has no apparent powers of her own.

Despite her lack of gifts, when the village of Encanto is threatened and its magic is in jeopardy, it falls to her to save the day.

Lowri and Bush previously spoke in early February when Bush was being interviewed on BBC Radio Nottingham via phone from the US.

Lowri Moore was left speechless by the invitation (BBC/PA)

On that occasion, Bush surprised Lowri by giving her a special drawing of Mirabel by one of the film’s artists, Jin Kim, which he said he would post to her.

Encanto has notched up three nominations for the Oscars, including best animated film, and earlier this year the song We Don’t Talk About Bruno, written by Hamilton creator Lin-Manuel Miranda, became the first original Disney song to reach number one in the UK singles chart, the Official Charts Company said.