Susanna Reid praises ‘inspirational’ Kate Garraway on International Women’s Day

Susanna Reid

Good Morning Britain host Susanna Reid has praised her “absolutely incredible” ITV colleague Kate Garraway for navigating “tricky” home life during the pandemic.

Reid, 51, said she is “lucky to work with some incredible women” on the breakfast show, but singled out Garraway as particularly inspiring.

Garraway, 54, recently released a follow-up documentary to her award-winning programme which follows her family’s life after her husband Derek Draper became seriously ill with Covid-19.

Appearing on Loose Women on International Women’s Day on Tuesday, Reid said: “I am really lucky to work with some incredible women on Good Morning Britain: Ranvir Singh; Charlotte Hawkins; and the amazing Kate Garraway, who I think is one of the inspirational women that a lot of people have looked too.

“I mean, my goodness, we have all navigated our way through the pandemic but nobody with such a tricky home life as Kate with poor Derek and the way that he is affected.

“She is absolutely incredible. How she’s carried on coming to work and being a great mum and a great partner to her amazing husband is really inspirational.”

Reid and Garraway were among 27 female TV stars from Good Morning Britain, Lorraine, This Morning and Loose Women who joined together to mark International Women’s Day this year.

They were pictured dressed in different shades of red, pink, maroon and orange to celebrate the occasion.