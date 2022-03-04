Angelina Jolie signs three-year film and TV deal

Angelina Jolie

Angelina Jolie has said “the freedom to tell important stories and bring them to a global audience” is at the heart of a three-year film and TV agreement she has signed.

The deal with Fremantle will see the Oscar-winning actress produce, direct and star in a spate of feature films, documentaries, and original TV series.

The 46-year-old Hollywood star said: “I am excited to be working with such a passionate and forward-looking team that has an international perspective.”

Angelina Jolie, has signed a multi-year international filmmaking agreement with leading global creator, producer and distributor, @FremantleHQ, part of RTL Group. Read more about the international filmmaking, television and documentary deal at >>> https://t.co/P3clqjWFz7 pic.twitter.com/hIMKCy5Ht0 — RTL Group (@rtlgroup) March 4, 2022

Jolie will produce and direct the feature film Without Blood – adapted from Alessandro Baricco’s best-selling novel about war, revenge and healing – in Italy in May.

The Eternals star, who is a Special Envoy for the UN refugee agency, will also be working on upcoming documentaries and original series, Fremantle has announced.

Jennifer Mullin, Global CEO of Fremantle, said: “We are thrilled to be partnering with Angelina, joining creative forces in the next phase of her extraordinary career as a producer, director, actor and humanitarian.

“Fremantle and Angelina share the passion and ambition of telling compelling stories from everywhere in the world, for everyone in the world.