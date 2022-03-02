Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Ellie Goulding dazzle in white at NME Awards

NME Awards 2022 – London

Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Ellie Goulding brought glamour to the red carpet at the NME Awards.

The pop stars were among the figures from the world of music attending the ceremony at London’s Brixton Academy on Wednesday.

Ellie Goulding (Ian West/PA)

Little Mix star Pinnock, who welcomed twins in August with her footballer fiance Andre Gray, opted for a white two-piece suit featuring a matching crop top and wore her hair in pigtails.

Goulding posed for the cameras wearing a white pant suit featuring a blazer with a glittering lapel.

FKA Twigs (Ian West/PA)

The singer welcomed her son Arthur with art dealer husband Caspar Jopling in April 2021.

FKA Twigs is due to collect the award for Godlike Genius, becoming the youngest solo artist to be honoured, and arrived wearing a daring blue outfit featuring ripped sections.

Laura Whitmore (Ian West/PA)

Meanwhile, Love Island host Laura Whitmore opted for a Latex-style one-piece with shoulder pads, which she matched with black stilettos.

Pop star Mabel made a surprise appearance alongside her mother, Swedish singer Neneh Cherry, and the pair posed for photos together.

Mabel and Neneh Cherry (Ian West/PA)