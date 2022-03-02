Dave Grohl says most recent transformation into The Devil was ‘really fun’

Dave Grohl says that his most recent transformation into The Devil was “simple” and a lot of fun, as he loves Halloween and dressing up.

The Foo Fighters recently released a comedy-horror spoof film, titled Studio 666, in which the rock megastar becomes possessed by demonic forces while the band is trying to finish their latest album.

Grohl said that other times when he had played a satanic figure the process had been “tedious and long”, with hours spent in makeup.

Grohl previously played Lucifer alongside Jack Black and Kyle Gass in videos for their comedy rock band Tenacious D (Sony/PA)

“The process of putting on the makeup and stuff for that video was maybe a couple of hours, getting painted red and putting that thing on my face that was pretty fun,” Grohl told the PA news agency.

“The I played the devil in their movie The Pick Of Destiny, that was about six hours in makeup to put that s*** on. It was really, really involved and tedious and long.

“I would not wish that on anyone and I would never do it again.”

“For this film it was really simple and I just had to put some fangs and contacts in and mess up my face a little.”

He continued: “But it’s great…I f****** love Halloween, I love becoming someone else for a good four or five hours at night.

“So I got to do that for a good f****** month and a half and it was really fun.”

The Foo Fighters have recorded ten studio albums, the latest being Medicine At Midnight, released last year and recorded at the same location that Studio 666 was filmed.

Grohl said the band had planned to shoot a “fun low budget slasher film” after completing the album but had not expected it to snowball into a full feature length movie.

“This just seemed like an outlandish idea and having made music videos like we do over the past 26 years this was just a much more exaggerated version of that,” he told PA.

“We figured well we just happen to have this house, why don’t we finish the album, have a few weeks off then bring in some cameras and make this really fun low budget slasher film

“Then it snowballed into a full length feature film. It wasn’t something we planned on doing, it just kind of evolved into an actually movie, which still surprises us.”

He added: “Nobody was going for best dramatic actor in a lead role.”

Studio 666 was directed by BJ McDonnell, and stars Dave Grohl, Taylor Hawkins, Nate Mendel, Pat Smear, Chris Shiflett & Rami Jaffee.