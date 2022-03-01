Rihanna shows of baby bump in sheer Dior dress at Paris fashion show

Rihanna showed off her growing baby bump in a sheer Dior dress after watching the show at Paris Fashion Week.
The pop superstar, who is expecting her first child with rapper ASAP Rocky, went backstage after the event to congratulate Dior creative director Maria Grazia Chiuri on her autumn winter collection.
In a tweet, Dior said Rihanna was wearing a “coat and lace-trimmed tulle dress” from the 2022 Fall collection.
The singer was also seen wearing skintight leather on Tuesday as she was joined by her rapper partner for the Off-White show at Paris Fashion Week.
She sported a peach leather minidress to the event, teamed with strappy high-heeled sandals and a shearling coat.
The show comes just months after the death of Off-White founder Virgil Abloh, which rocked the fashion industry in November.
The US designer, who came to prominence as rapper Kanye West’s creative director but later made history as the first African-American to lead French luxury brand Louis Vuitton, died aged 41 after a private battle with cancer.
The show attracted stars including Idris Elba and his wife Sabrina, Pharrell Williams and footballer Paul Pogba.
Supermodel Naomi Campbell appeared topless on the runway, with a large necklace covering her chest.
Also taking to the catwalk were Cindy Crawford and her daughter Kaia Gerber, as well as tennis champion Serena Williams and model Kendall Jenner and sisters Gigi and Bella Hadid.
Gerber was clutching a mobile phone and sunglasses as she made her way down the runway in a striking blue skirt and yellow T-shirt emblazoned with the word Pop.
Gigi Hadid sported an equestrian style blue hat, teamed with a navy bomber jacket and full-length tiered blue skirt.
Williams wore a skintight mesh dress.
It is not yet known who will take over from Abloh at the helm of Off-White.