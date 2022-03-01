Notification Settings

Nick Grimshaw and Emma Willis to host new home makeover show

ShowbizPublished:

The former Radio One DJ hosted a variety of shows during his 14 years at the BBC.

Nick Grimshaw will be transforming family homes across the UK alongside Emma Willis in a new Channel Four series, he has announced.

TV and radio personality Grimshaw, 37, said he is “obsessed with all things design” and can’t wait to co-host The Great Home Transformation.

Willis, who presents reality show The Circle, hinted that the show uses a “revolutionary truck, specialist technology and interior design intelligence”.

Announcing the news on Instagram, Grimshaw said: “Ooooooh I am so excited to announce that me and @emmawillisofficial are joining forces for a brand new series on @channel4.

“As you know I am obsessed with all things design so cannot wait for you to see how we are gonna be transforming family homes across the UK.

“The Great Home Transformation is coming to your screens this spring.”

Willis, 45, also posted on Instagram, saying she and Grimshaw will be “transforming family homes across the country in just three days”.

Grimshaw landed the role after leaving BBC Radio One, where he hosted a variety of shows over 14 years, last summer.

