Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Michael Sheen announces baby news with Swedish girlfriend

ShowbizPublished:

The Welsh actor shared a picture of his partner’s growing baby bump.

Graham Norton Show – London
Graham Norton Show – London

Michael Sheen has announced that he is to become a father for a third time.

The Hollywood actor, 53, told his nearly 580,000 Twitter followers that his partner Anna Lundberg is pregnant.

Sharing a picture of his hands on her growing baby bump, Sheen said: “…..it appears there may be another on the way! #AngelDelight.”

The Good Omens star’s Swedish girlfriend gave birth to a baby girl in 2019 who the couple named Lyra.

Welsh actor Sheen has a daughter, Lily, 22, from his previous relationship with actress Kate Beckinsale.

The screen star also dated comedian Sarah Silverman for around four years, with the pair living in Los Angeles.

Showbiz

Most Read

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News