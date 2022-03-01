Notification Settings

Hulk Hogan announces divorce from second wife as he confirms new relationship

ShowbizPublished:

The wrestler confirmed he is dating a woman named Sky.

MTV Video Music Awards Arrivals – New York
Hulk Hogan has announced he has divorced his second wife Jennifer McDaniel and embarked on a new relationship.

The former WWE star, 68, confirmed he is dating a woman named Sky after pictures of the couple began to circulate online.

He confirmed the news on Twitter, writing: “Yo Maniacs just for the record, the Facebook and Instagram posts are of me and my girlfriend Sky, I am officially divorced, sorry I thought everyone already knew, love my Maniacs4Life.”

Hogan, whose real name is Terry Bollea, filed for divorce in October 2021 and it was finalised later last year, according to court records obtained by TMZ.

The couple had been married for 11 years.

Hogan was married to first wife Linda Hogan from 1983 to 2009.

The former couple share two children, Brooke, 33, and Nick, 31.

Hogan, who was the most popular wrestler of the 1980s, is famous around the world for his long-running WWE career.

He is also well known as a TV personality, playing himself in shows such as The Goldbergs and American Dad and appearing in films such as Mr Nanny, No Holds Barred and Rocky III.

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

