Oti Mabuse to embark on first UK tour with I Am Here

Oti Mabuse

Oti Mabuse is due to embark on her first ever UK tour to perform her stage show I Am Here.

The Dancing On Ice judge will give more than 50 performances at venues around the country in a show that celebrates her journey from her home of South Africa to professional dancer.

Mabuse previously spent seven years as a professional dancer on BBC One’s Strictly Come Dancing, before announcing her departure from the show earlier this month.

I Am Here is a ‘whirlwind’ celebration of her inspirations and influences and includes mesmerising Jives, pumping Sambas, and traditional South African dances (Zac Cooke/PA)

Mabuse is regarded as one of the most successful South African dancers in the world, having choreographed critically acclaimed musicals.

She will take the show to UK cities including Cardiff, Edinburgh, Nottingham, Belfast, Salford, Sheffield, Brighton and London.

The dancer recently performed an adapted routine from her show on Dancing On Ice which was choreographed by skating legends Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean.

Former Olympic ice skating duo Torvill, 64, and Dean, 63, have been judges on Dancing On Ice since the show returned in 2018 after a four-year break.