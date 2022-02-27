ITV confirms thriller series Trigger Point will return for second series

Vicky McClure

ITV has announced its hit thriller Trigger Point will return for a second series in 2023.

Bafta-nominated actress Vicky McClure will reprise her lead role as Lana Washington, a bomb disposal operative working for the Metropolitan Police, in the new six-part series.

The first series of the ITV drama was produced by Line Of Duty creator Jed Mercurio and recently debuted to rave reviews.

Mercurio said: “Everyone at HTM Television is thrilled by the success of Trigger Point.

“Thanks to all our brilliant cast and crew, and especially to the viewers who watched in such large numbers.

“We’ve received unswerving support from ITV throughout the production and we are delighted to have been commissioned for a second series.”

The screenwriter and producer, whose successful series also include the political thriller Bodyguard and medical drama Bodies, was recently made an OBE for his services to TV drama.

His latest drama series was written by screenwriting newcomer Daniel Brierley, who said he was “honoured and excited” to be given the chance to continue the storyline of Lana Washington.

He added: “I feel there’s many more twists and turns in her future. It’s been thrilling to see how the public have responded to our show and I can’t wait to see what they will make of the next instalment!”

Line Of Duty creator Jed Mercurio has produced the new thriller Trigger Point (Ian West/PA)

Trigger Point focuses on the “explosive officers who risk their lives daily on ‘the long walk’ towards danger”, ITV has said.

According to the broadcaster, the first episode of the series has been watched by nearly 11 million viewers and the show is currently averaging more than nine million viewers for episodes one to four across ITV, ITV Hub and BritBox.

Polly Hill, head of drama for ITV, said: “I am so delighted to see Trigger Point return. Vicky is stunning as Lana and it’s brilliantly produced by Jed and HTM, but I also want to congratulate Daniel for his scripts.

“To have held the audience in a state of tension for six hours so brilliantly, you can’t believe it’s his first show.

“I can’t wait to see where series two takes Lana and her team.”