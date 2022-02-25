Sky announces mini-series based on the 1988 Lockerbie bombing

An overhead view of Lockerbie, Scotland

A new mini-series based on the 1988 Lockerbie bombing disaster has been announced by Sky and US network Peacock.

The series, based on the bombing of Pan Am Flight 103 and the search for justice by the family of one of the victims, will arrive in 2023.

The five-part series, titled Lockerbie, will be written by Academy Award nominees Jim Sheridan and his daughter Kirsten Sheridan.

It is based on the book The Lockerbie Bombing: A Father’s Search for Justice by Dr Jim Swire and Peter Biddulph, along with multiple other sources.

All 259 passengers and crew were killed when a bomb exploded in the Boeing 747 as it flew over the Scottish town of Lockerbie 38 minutes after take-off in December 1988.

A further 11 residents died when the plane came down.

Libyan national Abdelbaset al-Megrahi was convicted of the crime 13 years later in 2001 but was later released on compassionate grounds in 2009.

Al-Megrahi died in May 2012.

After the tragedy families of the victims began a campaign for truth and justice, including Dr Swire and his wife Jane who lost their daughter Flora in the attack.

Lockerbie will explore events from 1988 to the present day through the intimate account of a man who pushes his marriage, health, and his sanity to the edge.

Jim and Kirsten Sheridan, said: “The bombing of Pan Am Flight 103 was one of the world’s deadliest terror attacks that continues to have widespread implications for the meaning of justice in the US, Scotland and Libya.

“Over 30 years on, this series takes an intimate and very personal look at the aftermath of the disaster, and we are grateful to all of those, particularly Jim and Jane, who have entrusted us to tell their story, and the story of their loved ones, on screen.”

The series is a co-production between UCP and Sky Studios, produced with Universal International Studios’ Carnival Films for Sky and Peacock, and is due to begin production later this year.