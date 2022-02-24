Stereophonics to join Pearl Jam at BST Hyde Park festival

Stereophonics

Stereophonics will join US rock band Pearl Jam for their second night headlining the British Summer Time Hyde Park Festival.

Pearl Jam are performing at the London festival for two consecutive nights after their original show planned for 2020 sold out in record time.

The festival is returning for its eighth edition this summer after the 2020 and 2021 events were cancelled due to the pandemic.

BST Hyde Park is returning after a two-year hiatus due to Covid-19 (Matt Crossick/PA)

Welsh rock band Stereophonics formed in 1992 and have released 11 albums with seven number-one singles. Some of their best known hits include Dakota, Maybe Tomorrow and Have A Nice Day.

This year marks the band’s 25th anniversary and they will release their 12th album, Oochya, on March 4.

American rock band Pearl Jam are headlining two days of BST festival 2022 (Danny Clinch/PA)

Cat Power, White Reaper, The Murder Capital, The Glorious Sons, Simon Townshend, La Luz, Sick Joy and Dream Nails will all perform during Pearl Jam’s first night on July 8, along with previously announced special guests Pixies.